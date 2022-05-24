“How many more years does Magic think he has of LeBron?” - NBA analyst reacts to Magic Johnson’s comments on bringing back 9-time All-Star, says it’s gonna work

Former LA Lakers superstar Magic Johnson has said that the Lakers should have another go with Russell Westbrook next season.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe was bewildered by Johnson's suggestion to bring Westbrook back for next season. Sharpe believes that the nine-time All-Star is just not a good fit for the Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Sharpe said:

"They make it seem like Frank Vogel didn't try to make it work. How many years does Magic Johnson think LeBron has? You just wasted Year 19. Are you willing to waste Year 20? I don't see how Russ works.

"He doesn't shoot the ball well enough. His athleticism is waning. Who misses the playoffs and brings back the exact same team?"

The Lakers and Westbrook had a horrendous season this year. They missed the Play-In tournament despite coming into the campaign with championship aspirations.

Westbrook's massive salary combined with his struggles has made him an immovable player. No team is willing to trade and take on his exorbitant salary of more than $47 million next season.

Can the Lakers win with Westbrook like Magic Johnson believes?

Westbrook against the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the Lakers alongside LeBron James this season was viewed as a homecoming. The Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations, but the move did not go well as the Lakers (33-49) crashed.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.4%, including a paltry rate of 29.8% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old also averaged 3.8 turnovers a night. His pace proved to be incompatible with the league's oldest roster.

The notion of Westbrook coming off the bench isn't unfounded as he has struggled to impact the game with James on the floor. That just might be the only way forward if the Lakers can't get enough compensation in return to unload him this summer.

Coming off the bench would mean he would be the orchestrator for the second unit. Westbrook could punish an opponent's secondary point guard with his pace and explosiveness.

The second unit of the Lakers can surround Westbrook with shooters, which will create a pathway to the rim for him to attack with ferocity. This would also allow James to be the ball handler for starters and thereby surround himself with shooters, alleviating Westbrook's lack of shooting.

With all that said, whether the Lakers can win with Westbrook will come down to whether the nine-time All-Star can accept a spot in the second unit.

