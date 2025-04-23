How much has Anthony Edwards spent on fines? A look at T-Wolves star's gaffes, including his latest $50k penalty

It appears that Anthony Edwards was fined last minute due to his misdemeanor during Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the LA Lakers. It was announced on Tuesday that Edwards will receive a $50,000 penalty after he spoke in an inappropriate language and made an explicit gesture towards a fan last Saturday.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves exited the Crypto.com arena with their heads up high after a 117-95 victory, it was Edwards' actions that made the headlines.

Mariah Rose, a content creator known for making videos about explaining sports, revealed how much Anthony Edwards spent on fines after getting hit with the $50,000 penalty. Rose unveiled that Ant Man spent a total of $295,000 on fines through the regular season, including his most recent penalty.

Here's a full list of misbehavior he displayed alongside their fines:

Flipping off a fan in a game against the Sacramento Kings ($35,000)

Cussing during a locker room interview ($25,000)

Cussing and criticizing NBA officials during a locker room interview ($75,000)

Cussing during post game interview after winning against the Houston Rockets ($100,000)

Flipping off an NBA official for giving him a technical foul after celebration on the bench ($50,000)

Acquired 16th technical foul and suspended for one game ($5,000)

Getting ejected, then threw the ball at the crowd ($35,000)

Inappropriate language and explicit gesture towards a fan in Game 1 of the first round in the 2025 NBA Playoffs ($50,000)

What exactly did Anthony Edwards do to receive a $50k fine?

While this may not be the first time for Anthony Edwards to show inappropriate behavior to the public, Game 1 of the first-round series matchup against the LA Lakers might be the most shocking thing the Minnesota Timberwolves star has done.

During a timeout in the third quarter, with 4:33 remaining on the clock, Edwards found himself verbally jousting with a fan. While it's a normal occurrence for heckling fans to get at it with NBA players, Ant Man shockingly made obscene gestures while making explicit statements.

"My d**k is bigger than yours," Edwards said to a fan in attendance.

Nevertheless, despite his inappropriate behavior, the Timberwolves still have Anthony Edwards to thank for their victory in Game 1. Ant Man put up 22 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal. Hopefully, his strong performance will carry over come Game 2

