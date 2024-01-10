How much is Erik Spoelstra's contract worth? Length, salary and more explored as Miami Heat coach signs new deal

Erik Spoelstra has signed a multi-year million-dollar extension with the Miami Heat. When ESPN's Tim Bontemps broke the news, there were no details about the length or worth of the contract. That left fans wondering how much is Spoelstra's contract worth and other specifics surrounding that.

Spoelstra is arguably the best coach in the NBA, which has generated speculation that his new deal could be massive, possibly even the biggest in league history. His success with Miami and getting the best out of underrated prospects warrant a contract of that stature.

How much is Erik Spoelstra's contract worth?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Erik Spoelstra's contract is reportedly worth $ 120 million plus deal. That makes it the biggest contract extension for an NBA coach. That's the most committed money a team has given any head coach. Wojnarowski also reported that Spoelstra's deal would span across eight seasons.

Spoelstra was in the final year of his contract this year, so his next deal will run through 2032. Spoelstra, 53, still has several years before considering potential retirement.

Erik Spoelstra is making nearly 3 times more than what he made on his last contract

Erik Spoelstra's contract length and time is significantly higher than his previous deal. He was on a five-year $8.5 million annual contract that he signed in 2019. That totaled up to $42.5 million. Spoelstra's $120 million plus deal across eight seasons, seeing him make $15 million annually.

That annual value puts him second behind Gregg Popovich among highest paid NBA coaches and just above Monty Williams, who is now third. Popovich signed a five-year $80 million deal, placing his salary at $16 million annually. Williams makes $13 million annually from a six-year $78.5 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Miami Heat waste no time in handing Erik Spoelstra a hard-to-refuse contract

The Miami Heat have been one of the best underdog stories since 2020. Despite lacking the star power and the regular season fame, the Heat have made significant noise in the playoffs. Erik Spoelstra deserves immense credit for it.

The veteran head coach's immaculate in-game adjustments and the pedigree of getting the best out of underrated prospects have been significant in the Heat's run to the finals twice since 2020. They were the underdogs during both runs.

Last season's deep playoff push was even more impressive as the Heat were an 8th seed. They destroyed the league's best record holders, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the first round in five games before taking care of business against the New York Knicks in six outings.

Spoelstra guided the Heat to a 3-0 run over title favorites, the Boston Celtics, in the conference finals before eventually winning it in seven games on the Celtics home floor.

It was a no-brainer for the Miami Heat to extend coach Spoelstra, who exuded the famous 'Heat culture' as well as anyone else who's known for the same. Spoelstra has spent his entire coaching career with the Heat, so it was only fitting to hand him an extension as lengthy as eight years.