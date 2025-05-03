NBA fans mistook a tweet from Israel’s official account as a shoutout for Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. The account celebrated Israel reaching 77 years of independence on X with a message, which was a large 77 written using emojis of Israel’s flag.
NBA fans unaware of the context took the message as a shoutout to Luka Doncic and reacted to the tweet:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“Luka FC stand tall stand proud,” one fan said.
“How much help does luka need?” said another fan.
Others called out their behavior and came at Doncic’s fans:
“Stay classy Luka fans,” one fan said.
“Nah this is nasty @luka7doncic make the bosscalls to delete this pls,” another fan said.
“Stay classy @LukaEra77,” said another fan.
Luka Doncic finished his first season with the Lakers, making 28 regular-season appearances. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
He was also stellar in the playoffs, recording 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists through five games. Unfortunately, Doncic and Co. were eliminated by the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.
From taking the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, to a first-round exit with the Lakers, the fall off has been steep for Doncic.
“Ain't my job”: LeBron James on convincing Luka Doncic to stay with Lakers
Following the Lakers’ playoff exit in Game 6, LeBron James was asked whether he'll ask Luka Doncic to stay in LA. James gave a candid answer, saying:
"No, that ain't my job. I think ... I don't think, I know, Luka knows how I feel about him. And ultimately, that trade happened for the future. That's not for me. Luka has to decide what he has to do with his future. He's [26] years old, I'm 40, so he can't be basing his career off me. That's just real.”
James ended by saying that he hopes Doncic will sign an extension with the Lakers, as the fans have accepted him.
The former Maverick has a big decision with two years remaining on his five-year deal. The 26-year-old also has a player option for the final year of his deal.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for