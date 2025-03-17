"How much longer are you gon' let Luka Doncic son you?" - Ex-NFL linebacker shreds Suns for underwhelming run with KD & Devin Booker duo

LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic returned to the starting lineup where he had an incredible game as the Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 107-96 on Sunday. The Suns' performance, where they shot 39.3% from the field, got called out by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

Acho, on Monday's episode of Fox's "The Facility," didn't mince words as he shared his thoughts on what he deemed an underwhelming outing at Crypto.com Arena:

"How much longer are you gon' let Luka son you? The Suns are an abomination to the game of basketball. How are you an offensive team but you can't score no points? That's like being an air conditioner but you can't cool no room.

"In what world can you have Devin Booker on the court, Luka Doncic on the court, Kevin Durant on the court, but Austin Reaves is the second or third-best player on the court?"

Luka Doncic played for 40 minutes in his return from a calf injury. He scored 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists with two steals. Additionally, he shot 40.0% from the field, made 8 of 20 attempts, and was 36.4% from 3-point range, where he hit 4 of 11 shots.

The Suns once again failed to win a consecutive game since Jan. 27. Kevin Durant recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists, while Devin Booker chipped in with 19 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

Luka Doncic on his relationship with Lakers coach JJ Redick

Luka Doncic's return helped the Lakers snap a four-game losing run against the Suns. Doncic spoke to the media after the game and responded to questions about his relationship with rookie Lakers coach JJ Redick.

"Amazing, amazing. We talk a lot, even when there's no games. So far, it's amazing with him."

Doncic is averaging 26.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 14 games with the Lakers. His return to the starting lineup will boost the Purple and Gold, who are without LeBron James healing a groin injury.

Next for the Lakers is a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

