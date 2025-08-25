How much money did Michael Beasley & Mario Chalmers win from BIG3 title run? Prize, players & more explored

Michael Beasley is finally showing the world his true skills on the court after having a troubled career in the league. Beasley, accompanied by Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson on the Miami 305, is the 2025 BIG3 champion.The former Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers player had a sensational run in Ice Cube's 3x3 basketball league this season. He played for the Miami 305 and was the team's co-captain. This season, he won the league's MVP award and earned his third All-Star nomination.The 305 faced the Chicago Triplets in the Championship game on Sunday. Mario Chalmers shot the game-winning shot and as the ball went into the hoop, Beasley fell to the floor.Ballislife.com @BallislifeLINKMario Chalmers for the $1M win! Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson are BIG3 Champions!The former Laker scored 25 points, collected 12 rebounds and dished out three assists to secure a 52-48 win for his team. Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson won $1 million as a bonus to the championship victory.Sean Williams and Reggie Evans were the two other players on the Miami 305 squad. Beasley averaged 25.1 points per game in his fourth year in the Big 3 league to lead the 305 to their first championship.Michael Beasley reveals the time he had no money in his bank accountMichael Beasley's NBA career had its ups and downs as the former Laker became a journeyman in the league while dealing with constant legal issues. He once revealed the time his financial condition hit rock bottom.During an appearance on the &quot;3s and Ones&quot; podcast last month, Beasley revealed that during his third year in the league, he had blocked a shot from Kobe Bryant but had no money in his bank account.&quot;My third year the league, my CPA stole all my money. All my money,&quot; he said. &quot;I remember being in Minnesota. I had blocked Kobe's shot, and after the game, my man showed me the picture. I remember, I blocked Kobe's shot, but I ain't have a dollar in my bank account.&quot;I went from crying for help to trying myself. Like everybody that’s on my line now and everybody want to like…I don’t want, I don’t like you. Like my stomach was growling and tomorrow came. I was hungry by myself, and tomorrow came.&quot;Later, Michael Beasley revealed that his family members' overspending of his money also contributed to his bankruptcy despite being an NBA player.