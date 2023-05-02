How much money does NBA MVP winner get? Prize money for award explored

Joel Embiid was named the 2022-2023 NBA MVP on Tuesday, winning the award for the first time in his career. Embiid had previously finished as the runner-up to Nikola Jokic in each of the past two seasons. Take a look at how much money the Philadelphia 76ers will receive for breaking through and winning the award.

How did Joel Embiid perform in the 2022-2023 season?

Joel Embiid had, by far, the best season of his career in 2022-2023. The Philadelphia 76ers star led the league in scoring for the second consecutive season. He averaged a career-high 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. The six-time All-Star shot 54.8% from the field, 33.0% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free-throw line in 66 games played.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Embiid was able to help lead the 76ers to a 54-28 record and the third seed in the Eastern Conference. While he had been a finalist for the award in each of the past three seasons, he was able to take home his first MVP on Tuesday. Embiid earned 73 out of 100 first-place votes, with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic earning 15 and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earning 12. He finished with 915 total points, compared to 674 and 606 for Jokic and Antetokounmpo, respectively.

Check out the complete 2022-2023 NBA MVP voting results below:

NBA Communications @NBAPR



Complete voting results Joel Embiid is the first player to win the Kia NBA MVP Award with the 76ers since Allen Iverson in the 2000-01 season.Complete voting results Joel Embiid is the first player to win the Kia NBA MVP Award with the 76ers since Allen Iverson in the 2000-01 season.Complete voting results ⬇️ https://t.co/kko3o8tmxi

Will Joel Embiid receive any money for being named the 2022-2023 NBA MVP?

Despite winning the 2022-2023 NBA MVP award, Joel Embiid will not receive any additional money. He will, however, be awarded with a Kia as the motor company is the official sponsor of the award. Furthermore, his status as an NBA MVP will likely open the door for an increase in earnings through endorsements.

While he won't receive any money for winning the award, the exposure provided can have a huge impact on a player's bottom line. While Nikola Jokic has not been able to turn his consecutive MVP awards into an increase in endorsement earnings, most other recent MVPs have done so.

Previous league MVPs such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly earn more money from endorsements than their massive NBA contracts. Embiid currently makes much more from his NBA contract, however, his status as just the 36th MVP in league history could lead to a significant uptick in his off-the-court earning potential.

Poll : 0 votes