How much money has Russell Westbrook made in the NBA? All you need to know about the 'Triple Double King'

Russell Westbrook has enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worth career. The versatile point guard has been among the best players in the NBA for most of his career and won the 2017 MVP award for his consistent elite-level performances. When you have such an impactful skillset and earn a long list of individual accolades, teams tend to pay top dollar to keep you on their roster.

As such, Westbrook has amassed an eye-watering amount of money during since entering the NBA. The superstar guard spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he amassed $166.9 million in contractual earnings, per Spotrac.

Westbrook then earned $37.3 million for his one-year stint with the Houston Rockets before heading to the Washington Wizards, where he added another $40 million to his bank account. Two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers saw Westbrook add another $75.3 million, while the superstar earned $15.9 million during his short time with the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers last season.

Westbrook has earned $336.4 million throughout his 15 years in the NBA and will take that number to $344.2 million once his upcoming contract with the LA Clippers has been fulfilled. At 34 years old, Westbrook is unlikely to sign another money-spinning deal. Instead, he will likely reside on a veteran minimum or mid-level exception contract for the remainder of his career.

However, Westbrook's incredible career earnings mean that the veteran is well positioned to take a lower salary at this late stage of his career, allowing him to chase the championship ring that eluded him throughout his prime years.

How many career triple-doubles does Russell Westbrook have?

A triple-double in basketball is similar to a hat-trick in soccer. Both are incredible feats of skill and significantly impact your team. A triple-double is often reached in points, rebounds and assists but can be done by hitting double-digits in any major statistical category.

Most high-level NBA players get a handful of triple-double games per season. However, Russell Westbrook reaches the feat in almost every game, or at least, he did during his prime. Throughout his 15-year career, the veteran superstar has amassed 198 triple-doubles.

To put that into contest, Westbrook has the most triple-doubles in NBA history. Oscar Robertson comes in second with 181, Magic Johnson is third with 138 while LeBron James sits fourth with 107 – tied with Jason Kidd. Nikola Jokic also has 105.

Westbrook has been one of the most dominant players in league history and will likely continue to add to his career triple-double count as he helps lead the line for the LA Clippers in the upcoming season.