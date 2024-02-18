How much is NBA All-Star game prize money? Bonus, awards & more explored

The 2024 NBA All-Star game prize money has increased since 2018, when it was $50,000 for the winning team. With several stars set to appear in a classic Eastern Conference and Western Conference matchup, NBA fans wonder about this year's contest amount.

So, how much is the NBA All-Star game prize money? The latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has set the prize at $100,000. Meanwhile, the losing team will not leave the matchup empty-handed. They will also receive $25,000, the same amount as it has always been for the losing team in the contest.

There have been some complaints in past seasons that the NBA All-Star game has lost its edge compared to how the past greats competed in the much-anticipated matchup. With the league continuously revamping its structure, the prize money incentive adds more edge to the contest while giving the players extra motivation to compete at a high level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the cash prize and the contest structure set in stone, NBA fans are sure in for an entertaining basketball exhibition to finish the All-Star Weekend on a high note.

Looking at bonuses and awards with the NBA All-Star game prize money

Aside from the NBA All-Star game prize money, other bonuses and awards are included. The winner of the game will receive $240,000 for their charity.

Additionally, the NBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker Program will facilitate the donation of $1,900 to social impact initiatives with each assist made during the NBA All-Star Game.

The bonuses and rewards featured alongside the NBA All-Star game prize money are a testament to the league's mission of giving back to communities in need. The All-Star Weekend is not just a celebration of stars showing up to play but also of the important initiatives that the league still values and prioritizes to this day.

NBA fans can check out the eagerly anticipated head-to-head meeting between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference stars tonight at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. It will be nationally televised on TNT, with the game set to take place in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Additionally, fans can also check the game out on radio channels such as ESPN Radio and SiriusXM. Another alternative is to stream the game on FuboTV by selecting a specific subscription package.

Moreover, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to its old roots of East vs. West since adapting to the captain structure of the contest back in 2018. It will be a welcome sight for fans who are feeling nostalgic for the classic format as it makes its return tonight.