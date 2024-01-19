How much does an NBA assistant coach make? All details explored

NBA assistant coaches are some of the more underappreciated people despite playing crucial roles in the league. Assigned specific duties by the head coach, these assistant coaches handle responsibilities such as coordinating offensive strategies, defensive schemes, player development and various other tasks.

Despite the commonplace disclosure of player contract details, which has contributed to greater fan awareness of the salary cap, salaries for coaches typically remain undisclosed.

According to the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, players, agents, the NBA Players Association and even the NBA itself are forbidden from revealing contract details. However, the limited information available states that the salaries of assistant coaches in the NBA vary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The salaries of coaches in the NBA are not included in the team’s salary cap, so they can be paid as much as possible. Current highest-paid coaches Gregg Popovich, Monty Williams and Erik Spoelstra make north of $10 million annually. NBA assistant coaches make less. They typically earn six-figure salaries, and some may even make $1 million or more annually.

According to The Washington Post, the highest-earning assistant coaches receive high six-figure incomes, though salaries can vary based on the demands and responsibilities of the role.

On the lower end of the spectrum, some assistant coaches, like Kristi Toliver, formerly with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, earned five-figure salaries. Toliver reportedly received $10,000 in 2019.

The number of assistant coaches on an NBA team depends on the head coach and the owner. Teams can have up to three assistant coaches on the bench during games, along with the head coach, players and a trainer. At one point during his time with the Utah Jazz, coach Quin Snyder had 11 assistant coaches.

This season, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks are the teams with the most assistant coaches with 10. The San Antonio Spurs have the least with four.

NBA assistant coaches also serve as peacemakers, alongside the head coach, in on-court altercations. As per the NBA rule book, both the head coach and assistant coaches are authorized to step onto the court as designated “peacemakers” to help diffuse conflicts.

Who is the highest NBA assistant coach?

There are several big-name NBA assistant coaches, including Kenny Atkinson, Sam Cassell, Alvin Gentry, Maurice Cheeks, Scott Brooks, Chip Engelland, Jared Dudley, Phil Handy and more.

According to ESPN, Kevin Young, the associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns, holds the distinction of being the highest-earning NBA assistant coach, with an annual salary of $2 million.

Young built his coaching experience over eight years in the G League, securing head-coaching positions with teams like the Utah Flash, Iowa Energy and Delaware 87ers.

His profile as a head-coaching candidate gained momentum last year, as evidenced by his consideration for openings with the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and the Suns.

In previous seasons, Young had interviewed for head-coaching positions with the Sixers, Jazz and Wizards.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!