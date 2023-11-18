How much does NBA In-Season Tournament court cost? Details of solid-color floors explored

The NBA In-Season Tournament court's cost has not been officially disclosed, but the court designs have made fans wonder about their pricing. Before the tournament tipped off on Friday, Nov. 3, the league unveiled the In-Season Tournament game court designs for 30 teams across the league to display the designs and the paintings on these courts in contrast to regular season courts.

According to Forbes, each In-Season Tournament court costs between $75,000 to $150,000. The 30 In-Season Tournament courts that the league has unveiled cost between $22,50,000 to $45,00,000. Also, the cost of making these In-Season Tournament game courts is higher than the regular-season courts.

These courts feature bold and vibrant colors compared to regular-season game courts. They are painted with the team colors from edge to edge. An NBA Cup awarded to the champions is painted at the center of the court.

Moreover, a 16-foot wide “runway” runs across the court, which shadows the NBA Cup against the bright court color. There are several team logos also placed on the court. One is drawn on the NBA Cup, while the other is on the baselines.

The knockout rounds of the In-Season Tournament will be held on Dec 4 and 5th, when teams will meet for the Quarterfinals. The Semifinals and the Championship games will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, respectively.

Why are NBA In-Season Tournament courts different?

It's not just the rules and the inclusion of In-Season Tournament games that have kept fans scratching their heads. The In-Season Tournament courts have also left them guessing its use in the regular season. The newly introduced courts primarily help fans and players to tell which are In-Season Tournament games.

Similarly, the home teams also wear City-Edition jerseys for their In-Season Tournament games, unlike their opponents. These specially designed courts only host group games and the Quarterfinals. The Semifinals and the championship games are to be held in Las Vegas.

While players and NBA analysts doubt the success of the In-Season Tournament games, the ratings say otherwise. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the ratings were up by 100 percent in the first weekend and 50 percent in the second week.

So far, the In-Season Tournament has been successful in its venture. However, it remains to be seen if it stands high in the league’s expectations.