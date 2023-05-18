How much are NBA season tickets? Average price of an NBA ticket revealed

Ticket prices are rising everywhere. Concerts, sporting events and movies have all increased prices and fees as the times have changed.

NBA season tickets often cover 41 home games and then offer special access to playoff games. The value of tickets depends on which city or market the team is in. The arena and age of the building also affects ticket prices.

Furthermore, the team’s success and current roster or star players can drive up prices for season tickets. It also depends on which package of games you purchase and where you want to sit in the arena.

Season ticket packages can range from $30 per game for upper-level seats to $2,000 per game to sit courtside. So, full packages can range from $1,200 to $90,000. Some packages also include a deposit to secure the tickets that can be around $100.

Which team has the most expensive season tickets?

The LA Lakers have the league's most expensive season tickets. A seat in Crypto.com Arena is the hardest ticket to get in the league especially now that the Lakers have returned to prominence.

The cheapest season ticket price for the Lakers is around $1,517. If you want season tickets to sit courtside, you have to put up $110,700. Meanwhile, you can pay $37 to get in for a single game ticket in the nosebleeds during the regular season.

This season, the most expensive single-game ticket was also in California and involved the Lakers. Tickets for the Lakers' road game at the Golden State Warriors cost a whopping $34,000. It was the season opener as the Warriors were given their championship rings.

The New York Knicks play in the legendary Madison Square Garden and also have expensive tickets despite the team’s lack of success. A ticket for the Knicks Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers this season went up to $9,600. Tickets for the Warriors' visit to the Garden this season cost up to $19,000.

The teams with the cheapest average single-game ticket prices were the Indiana Pacers at $138. The OKC Thunder were next at $148.

