How much ownership percentage does Jeanie Buss have in Lakers? Closer look at $500 million worth owner's stake in 17-time NBA champs

Jeanie Buss is easily one of the most recognizable team governors in the NBA. She has been the president of the LA Lakers since 2023-14, following the death of her father, the late Dr. Jerry Buss. Before assuming the said role, she was the alternate governor of the NBA Board of Governors since 1995. In 1999, her father made her the Lakers’ vice president of business operations.

When Dr. Buss passed away in 2013, his 66% controlling ownership of the Lakers went to his six children via a trust. Each of them received a fair share, which is 11% of the stakes. Jeanie took over as governor and became the team's representative to the NBA Board of Governors.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The USC alumna headed the Lakers when the team was in disarray both on and off the court. When she was the president of the franchise, the team was in the last three years of the Kobe Bryant era. It was her decision to give the “Black Mamba” a two-year $48 million contract in 2013.

Jeanie Buss’ first three years as team governor coincided with Bryant’s last few years in the NBA. The LA Lakers went 65-181 during that span. Buss had no regrets about giving the legendary guard that deal. She often refers to the late iconic shooting guard as one of her biggest “inspirations.”

In the hopes of bringing back the team to its once elite status, Buss made shocking moves in early 2017. She fired Mitch Kupchak, the general manager and accepted the resignation of her brother, Jim Buss, who was then the VP of basketball operations.

Jeanie Buss named Magic Johnson, the five-time Laker champion, president of basketball operations. She released a statement following the announcement of Johnson’s new role with the team:

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights [late owner] Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect. Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me.

Expand Tweet

Jeanie Buss has five championships as part of the LA Lakers’ front office and one as the team’s controlling owner in 2020.

Jeanie Buss’ shocking moves in 2017 have paid off in the last couple of years for the LA Lakers

Jeanie Buss’ decision to fire her brother, Jim Buss, and replace him with Magic Johnson shocked many. It was a move that paved the way for the LA Lakers’ 2020 championship. Johnson was a big reason why the team managed to bring four-time MVP LeBron James to Hollywood.

James’ arrival in the summer of 2018 continued the Lakers’ string of playoff misses. The following season, Buss gave the go-signal to trade the team’s young assets for New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis. “King James” and Davis immediately delivered a championship in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Although Johnson stepped down before James and AD carried the team to the championship, his presence was a big part of that record-tying success.