How does NBA 2nd round playoff schedule look for Miami Heat vs New York Knicks? Date, time and more

The NBA 2nd round playoff schedule has been released after a pair of teams wrapped up their series. It was a pair of upsets as the New York Knicks took down the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat stunned the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a shocking turn of events, the fifth seed Knicks will be hosting a playoff series in the second round. Not long after these series wrapped up, the NBA 2nd round playoff schedule was released.

The Knicks and Heat will begin the Eastern Conference semifinals this Sunday at 1 pm in Madison Square Garden. Game 2 is then scheduled two days after.

Following Game 2 on Tuesday, both teams will three full days of rest for travel before squaring off in Game 3. From there, they'll play almost every other day until a winner is decided.

As far as this matchup goes, the New York Knicks have a slight advantage. Not only do they have home court, but they dominated the Miami Heat in the regular season. Of their four matchups, the Knicks came away winners in three of them.

This series shouldn't disappoint as Jimmy Butler and Jalen Brunson have two of the most must-see players in the playoffs this year.

The NBA 2nd round playoff schedule is not fully complete

The dates for the NBA 2nd round playoff schedule have come out, but there is still some information missing. Right now, the league has not decided on start times for games 2-7 or what network they'll be televised on.

Part of why the full breakdown hasn't come out is because the NBA is still waiting for the other second-round series to be ready in the East. The Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets, but the one series is still ongoing. Thanks to a late three from Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have managed to push the Boston Celtics to six games.

Once a winner has been decided between the Hawks and Celtics, more information regarding the Heat-Knicks series should come out. Given that they are two East Coast teams, their games are likely to be the first game on the docket the nights they play.

