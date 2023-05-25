How does NBA spread work? Exploring the finer details behind betting odds and lines

If you've ever gone to lay a wager on an NBA game, chances are you've encountered spread betting. Have you ever wondered how spread betting works? Here's an example:

Let's assume that the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA, and they're about to play the Charlotte Hornets, who, in this instance, are the worst. The odds would clearly be stacked in Golden State's favor, and it would be hard to generate any worthwhile profit.

But what if the Golden State Warriors were handicapped? They started the game with a negative points deficit? If you saw the Golden State Warriors would be starting the game with -11 points, would you feel more confident in backing the Charlotte Hornets?

Or would you believe that the better team can win by such a large margin? So, if the Golden State Warriors win by 12 or more points, and you bet on them at -11, your bet would be a winning one.

This is what's known as covering the spread - where a handicapped team outscores their points deficit throughout a single game.

Why was spread betting introduced?

Welcome to NBA spread betting, where you're essentially giving one team a head start over the over and wagering money on whether the handicapped team can recover.

Spread betting has become a popular form of gambling in the United States, where you're hedging your bets based on the strength of each team.

By using 'the spread,' bookmakers are able to even the playing field when two teams are unevenly matched. This is quite common during the NBA regular season, especially when a star-studded roster is facing a rebuilding team at the bottom of their conference.

In doing so, potential gamblers have an even playing field when casting their bets and, thus, can enjoy better odds as a result.

Of course, the NBA is unpredictable, and a team that is perceived as being 'better' often loses games you would expect them to win. Yet, if the margin of the loss is small enough and the spread isn't covered, the punter still has a chance to win.

It's here, within the finer details of being able to win your bet, regardless of whether the team you're backing wins their game, that makes spread betting so appealing. Because if you take a team at +10 and they lose by 8 points, you still covered the spread and will be able to cash out.

