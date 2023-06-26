How does NBA Summer League work? Looking at league's offseason tournament

Following the draft, the NBA Summer League is the next big event on the calendar. This is typically the first chance we see the new rookie class in action.

The NBA Summer League is an event held in the offseason where teams can get a better look at some of the younger talent on their roster. Typically, it is for first- and second-year players along with other potential signees.

This summer, there will be a lot of eyes on summer league. Some of the biggest names likely to be action include Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, and the Thompson twins. Due to his international play this summer, Victor Wembanyama is not expected to suit up for the San Antonio Spurs.

Another big name that could be on the floor in summer league is OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. This will be the first time he is seen in action since injuring his foot while playing in a pro-am.

There is no real stakes in summer league for teams. However, it is a big opportunity for players. Rookies get their first taste of NBA action, while others are competing to possibly sign a contract for the upcoming season.

Where does NBA Summer League take place?

The NBA Summer League spans across two weeks in the month of July, and is held at multiple different locations.

Sacramento and Salt Lake City will host six games each across a span of three days. After the short stint in those two cities, teams head on over to Nevada, as the remainder of summer league is held in Las Vegas. They will host games for ten days, spanning from July 7 to July 17.

For those that want to catch a glimpse of the action, the NBA airs summer league matchups on live television. Various games will be aired on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, and NBA TV.

One primetime matchup in the Las Vegas Summer League will happen on the opening day. Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off against Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets.

A few days later, two of the top picks will face off in action. On July 11, the Blazers are scheduled to face Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets.

With all the promising young talent in the NBA right now, the summer league never disappoints when it comes to the action.

