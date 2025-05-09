How is new Pope Leo XIV connected to Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart? Details of ties with Knicks stars explored

On Thursday evening in the Vatican City, the new pope of the Catholic Church was introduced to the world. As news spread of the election of Pope Leo XIV, some sports fans found connections between the first U.S.-born pontiff and a group of NBA stars currently making waves in the playoffs.
Shortly after Pope Leo XIV emerged on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, the X account Knicks Videos uploaded a post hailing him as a graduate of Villanova University — the same institution that produced New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.
"What a week for Villanova graduates," the post's caption read.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Back in 1977, Pope Leo XIV — then known as Robert Prevost — obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova. He would be ordained as a priest five years later. In 2014, Villanova would award Prevost (who had risen to the role of Bishop) an honorary Doctor of Humanities.
Just a couple of years afterwards, the Villanova Wildcats men's basketball team won the NCAA title off a thrilling 77-74 victory over North Carolina. This Wildcats team featured Brunson, Hart, and Bridges. Hart went on to join the 2017 NBA Draft, while Brunson and Bridges won another national championship with the Wildcats in 2018.
Now, the trio of Brunson, Hart, and Bridges has reunited on a Knicks roster that has gone 2-0 against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2025 playoffs. Less than 24 hours after the former Wildcats made huge plays to seal New York's 91-90 victory in Game 2, their fellow Villanova alum was chosen to become the new head of the Catholic Church.
Pope Leo XIV's Villanova roots celebrated by renowned director on Instagram
In the wake of Pope Leo XIV's introduction to the world, director Spike Lee went on Instagram to celebrate the pontiff's Villanova roots, which are shared by the star trio on Lee's beloved New York Knicks:
"For My NEW YAWK KNICKS FANS His Alma Mater Is VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY (BRUNSON,HART And BRIDGES Won NCAA Rings At VILLANOVA)," Lee wrote in his Instagram post.
In the same post, Lee called the pope's Villanova connection "a holy blessing" and fearlessly claimed the 2025 NBA championship for the Knicks.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.