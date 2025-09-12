"How about them Packers?": Anthony Davis and Dylan Harper elated as Packers go 2-0 with impressive win over Commanders

Football season is in full swing, and Anthony Davis is having the best of it during the NBA offseason. The Dallas Mavericks star was tuned in to the Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders game on Thursday.After a competitive start to the game, the Packers secured a 27-18 win over the Commanders. Davis was elated with the result as he put up two Instagram stories to celebrate the Packers' 2-0 start to the season.In his first story, the Mavericks star shared his thoughts using emojis and numbers. He used two cheese emojis to mark the two wins on the Packers' record.In his second story, Anthony Davis shared the Packers Instagram account's post celebrating the win. The Mavs' big man was not the only NBA star, however, celebrating Green Bay's win on Thursday.Anthony Davis and Dyland Harper celebrate Green Bay's win on their IG accounts. (Credits: @antdavis23, @dylharpp/IG)Spurs rookie sensation Dylan Harper also expressed his excitement about the NFL team's win. He shared a picture from the game on his Instagram story. In the picture, the Green Bay players are seen celebrating in front of the camera after blowing out the Commanders 6-17 in the fourth. Harper also dropped in the comment section of Green Bay's Instagram post.&quot;How bout them packers,&quot; he commented.Dylan Harper comments on the Packers' win. (Credits: @packers/IG)Anthony Davis and Dylan Harper's excitement reminds the fans of the mutual respect the athletes from two of the biggest sports in the United States have for each other.Anthony Davis' readiness for training camp is in question as NBA insider provides concerning update on the Mavs starThe Mavericks had a bitter run last season, where they went from NBA Finalists in the 2023-24 season to a team that did not make the playoffs last season. A lot of events contributed to the disappointing outcome for the Mavs last season.The primary ones being Luka Doncic's surprise trade, Kyrie Irving's ACL tear and Anthony Davis' struggles with multiple injuries. Given the nature of Irving's devastating injury, there is almost no chance for him to return when preseason training camp starts.However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs could also miss Anthony Davis at training camp.&quot;Based on everything I'm told, he's not fully back on the court yet, he can't be fully back on the court yet. So it's like, when practices start on September 30th, will AD even be ready to practice at that point? We don't know that yet,&quot; Stein said on the DLLS Dallas Mavericks Podcast.&quot;So it's not just the potential of starting the season without Kyrie. Is AD gonna be ready to go on opening night against San Antonio? I mean, October 22nd ain't that far away, so there are so many questions.&quot;AD struggled with back and groin issues last season, but he was still a valuable player for the Mavs on the court. He averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in nine games. The Mavs need him if they want to make a deep postseason run next season. For now, the fans can hope for a speedy and healthy recovery for the big man.