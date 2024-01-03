How did the Philippines' Strong Group secure the signing of Dwight Howard?

Strong Group Athletics formally confirmed on Wednesday (Jan 3.) that the team signed former NBA superstar Dwight Howard for its campaign in the Dubai International Basketball Championship from Jan. 19-28. According to head coach Charles Tiu, the development was linked with a common friend, Andray Blatche.

Tiu, who also coaches the College of St. Benilde Blazers in the NCAA Philippines, revealed that Blatche, a former NBA player like Howard, connected both camps.

"Andray Blatche played a crucial role in connecting us," Tiu said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blatche, who played for the Philippine national team during the mid-2010s, primarily the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain, was part of the Tiu-mentored Mighty Sports team that won the 2020 edition of the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

After an agreement was made, Charles Tiu pitched the idea of bringing in Dwight Howard to Strong Group's owners Frank and Jacob Lao and got their approval.

"I'm grateful for the support from our owners Frank and Jacob Lao," Tiu further said.

Tiu believes the 38-year-old Howard could still be a major contributor on both ends of the floor for Strong Group considering his stellar campaign in Taiwan during the 2022-2023 season.

"We pursued Dwight because we believe he can provide a significant defensive presence and contribute offensively," Tiu said.

Other ex-NBA vets join Dwight Howard with Strong Group

Andray Blatche was also signed for Strong Group's campaign in the Dubai International Basketball Championship. Another big name added to the team aside is Andre Roberson.

Roberson is well known for his defensive prowess, especially when he became the starting small forward for the OKC Thunder after Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors.

However, Tiu believes that through the DIBC, Roberson, who averaged 4.5 points per game during his NBA career, could unleash his offensive game.

"I believe he can contribute offensively at this level, and his great team-oriented attitude will make him an excellent fit," Tiu explained.

Also backstopping Strong Group is McKenzie Moore, who is making a professional basketball return after his recent stint for the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2021-2022 PBA Governors' Cup was cut short by an MCL injury.

Helping Charles Tiu in coaching Strong Group is Australian national team head coach Brian Goorjian, who was named the team consultant. Goorjian coached Australia, then led by Patty Mills, to the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.