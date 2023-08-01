How to play basketball match against Miami star Jimmy Butler: Price, registration and more

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler offered fans the chance of something they've always dreamed of. That being getting to play one-on-one against an NBA player.

This summer, Jimmy Butler offered a package where attendees at his camp could get to play him in a quick game of one-on-one. The games are going to be short, first to two made baskets wins.

In total, the package costs $699 dollars. Along with getting to play the game, it comes with a photo with Butler and an autographed keepsake. The games are going to be played on August 27th during his basketball camp.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately for fans, only three campers were picked to go against the Miami Heat All-Star. As expected, the event sold out almost instantly.

After a long season that ended with a NBA Finals appearance against the Denver Nuggets, Butler doesn't seem to be slowing down. While it may have been pricy, it is nice to see stars giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime moment with a pro player.

Jimmy Butler isn't the only NBA player fans can play one-on-one against

For those that still want to go against an NBA player, Jimmy Butler isn't the only option. Two other members of the Celebrity Sports Academy are also offering a similar experiece. Those being Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls veteran Andre Drummond.

Butler's event is already sold out, but tickets for Simons and Drummond are still available. Also, their packages come at a much cheaper price. Both offer all the same things, but only cost $349 for Simons and $299 for Drummond.

These names might not be as big as Butler's, but they are still NBA players. Drummond is a multi-time All-Star, while Simons is a rising star getting ready to enter his prime.

Drummond, 29, is fresh off playing for his fifth team in three years. The former rebounding champ played in 67 games for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Since being drafted in 2018, Simons has continually improved as an NBA player. In 2023, he had the best campaign of his young career. He appeared in 67 games for the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged a career-high 21.1 points and 4.1 assists.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)