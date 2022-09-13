"How could you publicly admit, 'oh yeah, hell yeah, I pushed for us to go get Kevin'... It's a legacy crusher" - Skip Bayless sounds off on Steph Curry revealing he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant

NBA analyst Skip Bayless believes Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry cannot be considered a top-ten player of all-time following his latest comments on Kevin Durant. Curry recently revealed that he pushed the Warriors to reacquire KD, with whom he won two championships.

Matt Sullivan @sullduggery When I asked Steph Curry last month if the Warriors entertained a trade for Kevin Durant, he did NOT hold back.



It says a lot about a competitor that he'd consider blowing up the defending champs. It says a lot about a friend that he'd run it back with KD.



Here's what Bayless had to say about this on the latest episode of Fox Sports debate show 'Undisputed':

"How as a top 10 player could you then, after you went by yourself and led a team as you finally broke through to win your first Finals MVP, how could you publicly admit, 'oh yeah, hell yeah, I pushed for us to go get Kevin and reacquire him, he's a good dude.'"

Bayless added, saying Curry's statements about reuniting with Durant could hamper the former's legacy. He continued:

"Well, all that sounds good, but it doesn't help your legacy. It's a legacy crusher because he's saying like, 'I can't really win another one without him, I need him to come."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



Many questioned the credibility of Steph Curry's 2017 and 2018 championships with the Warriors. Skip Bayless has been among those. He believes Kevin Durant saved Curry's legacy by joining the Warriors and they would've lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals again.

However, Curry leading the Warriors to a championship last season and winning his first Finals MVP shut down his critics. Bayless seems to have used that fact to bolster his argument about Durant's importance in Curry's legacy by questioning his motives to team up with the 2014 NBA MVP again.

Kevin Durant or not, Steph Curry and Warriors prove they are back as contenders

The Golden State Warriors recorded a fairytale return to the pinnacle of the NBA last season. The franchise went through a rough patch in 2020 and 2021 after making five consecutive Finals appearances and winning three championships during that stretch.

Many beleived the Warriors were done and dusted and would never win another championship with their current core, especially without Kevin Durant. However, Steph Curry led the team fearlessly, while his co-stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson stepped up to beat the odds and reclaim their throne.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Steph Curry says his 4th ring is the most special



(via



"You don't find me ugly crying on the court for no reason."Steph Curry says his 4th ring is the most special(via @SInow "You don't find me ugly crying on the court for no reason."Steph Curry says his 4th ring is the most special 👀(via @SInow)https://t.co/1TxK4auWtO

Green returned to his All-Star caliber self, and Thompson made a successful comeback from a long-term injury. This win was arguably their most difficult one.

Steph Curry and Co. have proved they can win without KD too. The Dubs have shaped their roster well enough to be a contender. They have a solid balance of youth and veteran players, which could see them make a deep run in the playoffs for years to come.

