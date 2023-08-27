"How he relaxes after tweeting all day on his burner account” – Kevin Durant caught smoking marijuana at Drake’s concert has NBA fans trolling him

Kevin Durant is known for his off-the-court habits. He enjoys trolling on Twitter with burner accounts and also smoking marijuana once in a while. Now, there is video evidence.

Durant was caught on video smoking marijuana while attending Drake’s concert. The NBA Twitterverse trolled the frequent-internet troller after seeing the video.

Many fans came at the NBA superstar with some flaming puns and classic jabs. One even called out his burner accounts.

“How he relaxes after tweeting all day on his burner account,” a fan tweeted.

He was not the only one as others got in on the fun. The nearly 7-foot Durant stands out at concerts, so he could not hide the smoke around him. Fans brought plenty of smoke his way as well. Check out some of the best fan reactions and jokes.

Kevin Durant’s marijuana businesses

Durant has done more in the cannabis world than just enjoy a blunt or two at a rap concert. He was one of the main voices that got marijuana removed from the banned substance list for NBA players.

He also has ventured into the cannabis industry alongside his business partner Rich Kleiman. They have invested in multiple cannabis ventures and farms.

They have even invested in the tech side of the industry. The two used their venture capital firm to back Weedmaps. The platform advocates for marijuana legalization. It also features content that promotes the use of marijuana among athletes and aims to debunk the stigma surrounding athletes who smoke weed or consume cannabis products.

Durant’s multimedia company, Boardroom, also partnered with the platform. The media arm of Durant’s business ventures has its own page on the platform, and the two businesses often integrate to produce content. The two produced a series as well last year.

Durant continues to be an advocate for normalizing marijuana. He wants it to be a normal form of treatment for athletes dealing with sports anxiety and muscle pain. He has acknowledged that there has been much progress made, especially in the NBA but that there is still room to grow across all sports.

