How Russell Westbrook is giving back to the community via the Why Not Foundation

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has built a reputation in the NBA for his energetic and passionate playing style over the course of his basketball career. What's also been special about Westbrook is his desire to give back to his community off of the court.

With the holiday season approaching, it's always fascinating to see how NBA players have a desire to give back to those in need. That's exactly what Russell Westbrook has done when it comes to his Why Not Foundation.

Each year, the star point guard gives back to the community by hosting a thanksgiving dinner for families that are in need. The foundation started in 2012, and Westbrook has made it a point of emphasis to continue the tradition each year around Thanksgiving.

The video below shows just how grateful some of the families are that Westbrook has started this event as families are able to get free meals for the holiday.

The Russell Westbrook Foundation continues to have a strong impact on society. The focus is not only on empowering women but also working to motivate and inspire young children.

The message behind Westbrook's slogan, "Why Not," has been to encourage young individuals to never give up any hope within themselves. Westbrook sent a heartfelt message in the video, as he was unable to attend the event in person due to the current NBA schedule.

"Sorry I couldn't make it this year to our 10th annual foundation give back during Thanksgiving. Super thankful for everybody that came and supported. Thank you to everyone who helped out. Hope everyone has a blast and a thankful Thanksgiving," Westbrook said.

The "Why Not" mentality is inspired by Westbrook's personal experiences

Westbrook has always talked about how the mentality of "Why Not" started when he was just a kid in high school. Fast forward to today and the star athlete has used that slogan to install confidence in some of the younger generations out there, with the core idea being to never lose hope in your dreams.

While a tradition like this might not get the national spotlight it deserves, it's still fascinating to see NBA players continue to stick with their goals and desires of giving back to their community.

Although Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a slow start on the court this year, it's important to shed light on how players can still bring joy to others with their actions off the court as well.

