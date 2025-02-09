"How's that possible days later?": - Fans stunned after Mark Williams' trade to the Lakers gets rescinded

The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets had a deal to send Mark Williams to the Lakers for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick-swap, and a 2031 first-round pick. However, the deal has been rescinded due to failure to meet the conditions of the trade on Saturday after Williams failed his physical exam.

Now the Lakers find themselves in desperate need of a center with the trade deadline passed and only the buyout market remaining. Los Angeles Lakers fans took to X to share their thoughts on the news:

"How's that possible days later?" one fans posted

"INVESTIGATE THE HORNETS. THIS WAS DONE TO STOP US FROM BECOMING THE MOST STACKED TEAM IN THE WEST" another fan exclaimed

"Bruh wtf can we get another 48 hours to make a move at least???" a fan posted

Some Laker fans were happy to see it rescinded in favor of Dalton Knecht coming back:

"Good. Knecht is better for the future anyway. Lakers can afford to not win this year. Build the right pieces slowly. They don't owe it to Bron to make it happen right now just because we got Luka. Time to play the long game" a fan shared

"WELCOME BACK DALTON KNECHT!!!!!! another fan posted

"Good I never wanted us to trade Dalton" a fan commented

With the trade rescinded, the Lakers will be back on the market for a center. However, the trade deadline has passed so the buyout market will be the only market to fulfill their need at center.

Los Angeles Lakers found "multiple issues" with Mark Williams Physical per ESPN Insider Shams Charania

The Mark Williams deal was reported on the trade deadline, February 6th, but took some time to process and work out the details. One of those details was both physicals for Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht.

ESPN insider Shams Charania talked about the rescinded trade, mentioning that the Lakers had multiple issues with WIlliams' physical:

"The Lakers have failed Mark Williams on his physical exam. I'm told they found multiple issues in that exam... clearly they found some issues. People have talked about his back being an issue, I'm told that was not the reason for the failed physical exam so they found a couple of other issues in his physical exam that they did not expect."

Williams had been dealing with a back injury this season but as Charania reported, it was not the reason for the failed physical.

