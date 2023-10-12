"How to shake Kim’s hand nowadays": Dennis Rodman's latest $4300 fashion purchase has NBA fans going wild

NBA legend Dennis Rodman is famously known for his sense of fashion. During Rodman's playing years, he always seemed like the unique one among the bunch considering he'd show up to work with a different color on his hair and a bold choice of wardrobe. Fast forward to the present day and it appears that Dennis continues to rock the bizarre fashion trends of today.

Just recently, Dennis Rodman purchased a Balenciaga Black 'Glove Large' Shopper Bag worth $4,300. Given how weird the bag looks, fans on social media are dropping their comments about the designer item on Rodman's Instagram account. Here's what some fans had to say on Rodman's IG post:

@mitch_siwicki commented: "How to shake Kim’s hand now a days… Dave skylark live"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@forbiddnfr999t commented: "My guy is literally in his bag"

@yeshuarc commented: "Rodman always got that s**t on"

@gmandadon509 commented: "Designer Dennis"

@prettyboynaj_ commented: "I’ll 👊🏾 a n***a wit that. That’s some fashion though fr."

@vxmpdreams commented: "That shii trash"

@spacetruckergurl commented: "it's the muppet show"

@dougie_the16 commented: "Don't let OJ find out they make these"

Looking back at Dennis Rodman's fashion sense in the 90s

Dennis Rodman 90s Style

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman often faced unfair criticism during the peak of his career, being labeled as eccentric and obstinate. However, today, he is celebrated as a fashion trailblazer, someone who was remarkably ahead of his time and possessed an unwavering commitment to his style.

His fashion choices during that era embodied a unique form of gender fluidity and embraced sexual positivity, setting him apart from his NBA peers. But what truly made him remarkable was his genuine authenticity and his wholehearted embrace of the unconventional style.

In the more than twenty years since Rodman's rise to stardom, he has transformed into a fashion icon. Whether it's his memorable appearances on talk shows, where he confidently sported sheer, black, floral-patterned burnout blouses and even dyed David Letterman's hair a matching shade of slime green, or his iconic Oakley wraparound sunglasses and leopard print buzzcuts, Rodman's fashion sense remains unforgettable.