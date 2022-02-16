"How Super Bowl Sunday started vs How it ended!" - LeBron James gives hilarious update on his before and after look for the Super Bowl

Despite the LA Lakers’ malaise this season, it’s refreshing to see LeBron James enjoying himself outside the basketball court.

After his side's loss to the Golden State Warriors, the 37-year-old had a blast watching the LA Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. With a drink in hand, the four-time MVP even jived to 50 Cent’s iconic In Da Club hit during the halftime show.

James looked immaculate throughout the televised coverage of the Super Bowl. However, the way the basketball superstar compared his look before the NFL’s premier sporting event to his appearance after the show is quite hilarious.

LeBron James’ self-deprecating caption on his Instagram post told the tale:

“ How Super Bowl Sunday started vs How it ended!”

Replacing the buttoned-up LeBron James was a slightly disheveled and sweaty version, who had opened his shirt to show off his sculpted frame.

The post garnered immediate reaction from the entertainment and sports world. Dwyane Wade, Jayson Tatum and Alex Caruso were just three of several NBA players who sent in their comical responses. Kevin Hart, who was there with James celebrating, said it best:

“At least u walked out.”

The party probably got a little wild after the LA Rams secured their second NFL crown in franchise history. The NBA superstar had a grand time getting in the mood after his good friend Odell Beckham Jr. caught the first touchdown pass of the game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Bron celebrating OBJ's TD Bron celebrating OBJ's TD 💪😂 https://t.co/kzsDvEih16

Despite their current struggles, James and the Lakers are still hoping to spend their June the way the LA Rams spent their February.

LeBron James is calling for the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers to join the LA Rams’ victory parade

The LA Lakers superstar is recommending the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers to join the LA Rams' championship victory parade [Photo: Highsnobiety]

LeBron James caused a furor on social media when he urged the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers to hop in on the LA Rams’ victory celebration. Both the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective crowns during the pandemic season, which prohibited any sort of public gathering.

In place of the missed opportunity back in 2020, the 18x All-Star is encouraging the Los Angeles teams to get the victory parade they deserved. While some members of those championship teams are buying into the idea, a few others are not as enthusiastic.

LeBron James @KingJames . Congrats once again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congratsonce again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

It will be interesting to see how the LA Rams' scheduled festivities unfold after James' social media post.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh