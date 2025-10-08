The Lakers are managing nagging injuries to some of their key rotation players as the team ramps up for the upcoming 2025–26 NBA season. Maxi Kleber, who is on a three-year, $33,000,000 contract, joined the franchise last season as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade but has yet to log significant minutes for JJ Redick's team.The talented stretch big is dealing with a &quot;minor&quot; quad injury and missed the team’s previous two preseason games. On Tuesday, there was an optimistic update as the former Dallas Mavericks star returned to practice as a modified participant, carrying out individual drills.There’s no timeline for when Kleber will suit up for the Lakers. That said, a video of his return to the practice court instantly went viral, with Lakers fans making their feelings about the frontcourt star’s return to action abundantly clear.&quot;How tf is this mf injured again,&quot; a fan wondered.Jaygotcashh_ @Jaygotcash23__LINKHow tf is this mf injured againA fan said:♟ not checkers @Teddy__grahamzLINKHe will be a key piece in that rotational 5 to spread the floorA fan commented:Laker Ace @LakerLegend95LINKKleber still got that shooting touchCommented another:JB @JB4ThreeeLINKReportedly Maxi Kleber sprained his ankle entering a Porsche and is out 4-6 weeksA fan wrote:Edward 💰 @DiffBreed11LINKMan I’m tryna see if this nigga making. Ion gaf how he lookWrote another:David Portillo @DPORTILLO_0LINK┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| _ ┻┳| •.•) I actually think if he plays ┳┻|⊂ﾉ he will be a solid role player ┻┳|Lakers to remain cautious with Maxi KleberThere is a strong possibility that Maxi Kleber will spend the entire preseason ramping up behind the scenes and reaching peak physical condition. He hasn’t participated in any team scrimmages or even 3-on-3 drills, as the Lakers are being extremely cautious with the injury-prone frontcourt star.&quot;We’re gonna be cautious with him (Kleber), just like we are with all our guys right now,&quot; Redick recently said.Redick has already confirmed that Kleber will be sidelined for &quot;a few days&quot; but did not provide an update on his potential return timeline. The former Dallas Mavericks star is expected to be a key contributor off the bench for the Lakers this season, with the team counting on his ability to stretch the floor and battle for rebounds.For that to happen, Kleber needs to be fully healthy and available. Last season, he played zero regular-season games for the Lakers and logged just five minutes in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.