How do Thomas Bryant's stats effect LA Lakers' winning streak in absence of Anthony Davis?

Thomas Bryant has been playing the best basketball of his six-year career in 2022-2023. The LA Lakers center is currently averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 68.5% from the field, 46.7% from 3-point range, and 71.8% from the free-throw line.

Bryant, who was signed to a one-year deal for the league minimum, has taken his performance to another level over the past 13 games. Over that stretch, he is averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 68.1% from the field, 55.0% from 3-point range, and 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Bryant's performance over that stretch has helped the Lakers remain afloat in the absence of star big man Anthony Davis. LA is 8-5 over the past 13 games, including the contest Davis was forced to leave in the first half due to an injury.

The Lakers have won their past five games, in which Bryant has averaged 21.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 71.9% from the field, 25.0% from 3-point range, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Watch Thomas Bryant's score a season-high 29 points below:

Can Thomas Bryant continue to play at a high level when Anthony Davis returns?

While Thomas Bryant has shone in a starting role with Anthony Davis sidelined, it remains to be seen if the LA Lakers will continue to start Bryant when their star returns. Davis has not started alongside another big man all season, with all of Bryant's 14 starts coming with the eight-time All-Star out of the lineup.

Davis has shown that he is capable of playing alongside a big man in the past as he has played the power forward position for much of his career, including in the Lakers' 2019-2020 title-winning season. With Bryant's recent play, which may have established him as the Lakers' third-best player, the team would be wise to give him plenty of minutes alongside Davis.

Bryant and Davis have played only 12 games together as the sixth-year center was sidelined to start the season, however, Davis left two of those contests in the first half. In the ten games in which both players have suited up and finished, Bryant has played just 11.0 minutes per game, averaging just 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. With his play, it is a safe bet to assume he will see much more action when Davis returns.

Watch Thomas Bryant grab a season-high 17 rebounds below:

