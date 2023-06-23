How is Troy Thompson related to twin brothers Amen Thompson & Ausar Thompson? 

Troy Thompson won't hear his name called in the NBA Draft, but he did inspire two of the top picks to chase their dream.

This year, one of the biggest stories in the draft was the Thompson twins from Overtime Elite. Ausar and Amen were expected to be two of the top picks in this class, and it didn't take long to hear their names called. The pair of brothers ended up being taken back to back at picks No. 4 (Amen) and 5 (Ausar).

During an interview, the Thompson twins were asked about their inspiration when it comes to basketball. They did not mention any all-time greats. Instead, they cited their older brother, Troy Thompson, as the blueprint for them:

"He was definitely the blueprint. He at least motivated us to just go on with our dream because he was like a role model."

Did Troy Thompson make it to the NBA?

Like his younger brothers, Troy Thompson was a skilled basketball player himself. He was a standout athlete in high school, and landed a scholarship to play in college.

After some time at Prairie View A&M, Troy tried to test his luck in the NBA. However, things did not pan out for him. The oldest Thompson brother tried out for the Sacramento Kings' G-League team, but did not make the cut.

Even though the NBA dream didn't come true for Troy, he still managed to be an inspiration for his brothers. Now, he has the opportunity to be by their side as they make the jump to the pros.

For the first time in their lives, the Thompson twins will not be playing on the same team. Amen is on his way to the Houston Rockets, while Ausar will be joining the Detroit Pistons.

