"How the turntables, Kyle Kuzma": NBA fans berate former champ for 'don't be that team' take as Pistons tie Wizards' record 

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, who has had a decent season despite his team’s utterly problematic 9-48 record, has had a bit of a faux de pas moment on Twitter. Which, as one would expect, has been taken up by fans rather quickly.

The Washington Wizards forward had only recently, in the middle of January, posted a tweet trolling the Detroit Pistons for what has been a disastrous season for the Eastern Conference minnows.

The Pistons went through a record-equalling 28-game losing stream earlier this season, and currently find themselves bottom of the conference with a 8-48 record. However, the Wizards, now with a 9-48 record, have also joined the club. Which leaves some hilarious implications for the following comment from Kyle Kuzma.

"At this point, it's like 'don't be that team.'

This was in response to a tweet by Rob Perez who had delved into the Pistons’ losing streak. Now, with his own team having struggles thus far throughout, Kuzma has hilariously been trolled on the internet. With one fan bringing him up in response to a tweet from Legion Hoops, which delved into the Wizards’ record.

A number of other NBA fans followed suit and used the opportunity to mock Kyle Kuzma. Others thought that the franchise might now become the favorites for the No. 1 pick next season, with most responses bringing up Kyle Kuzma’s comment.

The fact is that both the Pistons and the Washington Wizards have recently seen big changes and are in the middle of a rebuild. The Detroit Pistons were not expected to have a successful season, even though most fans will be disappointed with the details of their never-ending struggles.

The Wizards, on the other hand, brought in Jordan Poole to support the 28-year-old Kuzma. However, things have not gone to plan. Poole has been heavily mocked as well, due to several reasons.

He has had a decent season when it comes to numbers, and is the Wizards’ second-highest scorer after Kuzma, who has averaged 22 points per game. Still, Poole has failed to deliver in clutch situations multiple times this season and the team decided to bench him recently.

Poole has started none of the last three games for the Wizards, who are currently on an 11-game losing streak. However, that is majorly down to poor perimeter defense, which has led to a lack of offensive fluidity for large periods in matches.

With the season effectively over for the Wizards and the Pistons as far as playoff hopes are concerned, the franchise might simply focus on the future and maybe some largescale changes.