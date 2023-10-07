“How u know”: Devin Booker’s comical reply to NBA fan claiming he’s flexing in mirror while listening to Drake’s latest album

Since Devin Booker's arrival in the NBA, Drake has made no secret of his admiration for him. Suns fans erupted when they saw their hometown hero walk out with Drake under the bright lights on Tuesday night. Following his attendance at Drake's concert in New York in July of this year, Phoenix Suns star player Devin Booker stormed out on Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour stop at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

A fan claimed on X that Booker was flexing in the mirror while listening to Drake's latest album. Booker responded with a witty retort:

"Wtf how u know"

This lighthearted conversation demonstrates Booker's genuine interest in Drake songs and comical banter with a fan.

The 36-year-old Canadian rapper has long been a Devin Booker supporter, as he mentions Booker in the classic song "Sicko Mode," where he mentions:

"Wet like I'm Book."

Drake acknowledged Booker for attending his current tour gigs for the second time this summer, calling him his real brother in Brooklyn on July 23. Drake stated:

"my real broski"

Onstage, Drake wore Booker's brand new Nike trademark Suns-colored orange Book 1 shoes with compliments flowing over the surface. In addition, Booker announced the Book 1 black and orange versions in a short promo on Sunday and Labor Day respectively.

Devin Booker's legitimate chances of winning the championship this year (via Instagram)

Devin Booker has a legitimate shot at winning his first title

As the current NBA season unfolds, talk over Booker's chances of winning his first championship grows. Given his current play and the strength of the Phoenix Suns, it appears to be a viable option.

Booker owns the city of Phoenix in his hands, but he has yet to deliver a championship. With the additions of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to the club, chances of winning his first title with the Phoenix Suns have improved dramatically.

Booker, Durant, and Beal seem to have formed a deadly trio, developing a scoring advantage over other teams. KD's presence on the court has been especially advantageous to Booker, enabling him more flexibility when shooting the ball and scoring at will. This adjustment in offense provides the Suns' guard with more opportunities to demonstrate his scoring ability.

Also, Beal has no complaints about the Suns' lack of a typical point guard, believing that the ball should be passed to KD or Booker to keep the offense moving. This strategy helps Devin Booker's role as a key scorer for the Suns even more.