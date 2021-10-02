How to watch 2021-22 NBA pre-season games? National TV schedule, channel, and live stream details

The NBA pre-season games are an indication that the new season is around the corner. With the NBA returning to standard procedure, fans have endured a long offseason and are excited to experience the 2021-22 NBA season.

There are several intriguing matchups lined up in the 2021-22 NBA pre-season, with the NBA re-enacting rivalries that fans would love to see. However, not everyone knows how to watch their favorite pre-season games.

Pre-season games will commence on October 3, with the LA Lakers taking on the Brooklyn Nets. Most teams will play only four games, while others will play as many as six.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily FYI Nets - Lakers preseason game Sunday on YES app. 3:30 pm start time. FYI Nets - Lakers preseason game Sunday on YES app. 3:30 pm start time.

2021-22 NBA pre-season TV schedule

Delon Wright #55 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during a preseason game at Capital One Arena on December 19, 2020

A total of 66 games will be played in the 2021-22 NBA pre-season as teams will get the opportunity to test out their routines before the regular season commences. The marquee matchups will be available on NBA TV and fans across the world can stream live via NBA League Pass.

Some of the intense rivalries that will be available on NBA TV are:

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers - October 3

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat - October 4

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - October 4

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - October 5

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets - October 8

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - October 8

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - October 15

Although the majority of the fixtures will only be available on the team's local affiliates, TNT and ESPN will also televise a few games. However, most Lakers, Warriors, and Nets fixtures will be available on NBA TV.

Pre-season games will end on October 15, giving teams a few days to refresh before tip-off for the 2021-22 NBA season on October 19. The Nets will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks while the Lakers will go toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors on opening day. Both fixtures will be televised nationally on TNT.

