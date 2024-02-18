The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend will culminate with the much-awaited NBA All-Star game starring the best of the West and the East conferences.

After last year's Salt Laker City in 2023, the premier event will head to Indianapolis, where the two teams led by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to go toe-to-toe against each other.

Like the past, the roster features a slew of newcomers who will be regular features in years to come. This season's All-Star weekend also features the return of the familiar All-Star game format.

According to the league's site, the All-Star Game will not have an untimed fourth quarter or conclude when one of the teams reaches a required target. Instead, they will continue to compete to win each quarter for a charitable organization they choose.

All of the NBA's 30 coaches selected the reserves for the game, while commissioner Adam Silver picked the replacement for any player unable to participate in the marquee weekend.

In related news, Trae Young and Scottie Barnes have been named as replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle.

Ahead of the Sunday main event, the teams have already hit a practice session, and here's a quick primer about the game.

How to watch 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Time, TV Channel & Live Streaming for main event

The 73rd annual 2023 NBA All-Star game will be nationally televised on TNT, and will be live streamed on Sling.

The streamer offers a wide range of channels including TNT, NFL Network, ESPN, TBS and FS1. In the US, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET. Tip-off of the NBA All-Star Game is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

TV broadcast: TNT

Streaming: Sling

The Western Conference will be led by LeBron James, alongside Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

The Eastern conference starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Haliburton.

The reserve list for both teams are as follows:

East: Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell.

West: Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers will lead the Eastern conference, while Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will man the sidelines for the West.

The league also selected the officiating crew for the contest. The referee trio comprises Tony Brothers, Josh Tiven, Derrick Collins.