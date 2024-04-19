How to watch 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable? Listing streaming options available for all games

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are approaching, with most matchups set except for the opponents for the No. 1 seeds in each conference, pending the results of the final day of the Play-In Tournament.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs commences on April 20, beginning with a game between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the games will be broadcast on the NBA's partners like ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV, cable may not always be accessible, especially for fans on the move.

Here's where to catch the NBA playoffs without cable.

Where to watch 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable

#1, NBA League Pass

The NBA provides live streaming of games through NBA League Pass, which offers both live and on-demand coverage for those unable to watch on TV.

There are four streaming options available: the regular League Pass at $14.99/month, League Pass Premium providing commercial-free streaming on up to three devices for $22.99/month, a Team Pass for fans following only one team at $13.99/month and a college discount service which offers a 40% discount.

#2, Max

Fans can watch games of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Max by subscribing for $9.99/month with ads or $15.99/month for ad-free viewing. However, fans will only be able to watch games aired on TNT and miss out on games broadcasted on ESPN and ABC.

#3, Sling

Sling Orange offers access to all NBA playoff games except those broadcast on NBA TV for $40 per month. Additionally, Sling provides ESPN 3 even if local ABC is not available.

#4, Hulu+

Hulu + Live TV, priced at $77 per month, provides live coverage of the 2024 NBA Playoffs through ESPN+. Subscribers also have access to live networks such as ABC, ESPN and ESPNU.

#5, Fubo

FuboTV provides a 7-day free trial, making it an excellent option to catch the beginning of the playoffs. Following the trial period, subscriptions start at $79.99 per month.

FuboTV includes channels that broadcast NBA games, such as ESPN, ABC, TNT (based on the local market) and NBA TV.

2024 NBA Playoffs First Week Schedule

Here's the schedule for the first week of the playoffs:

Saturday, April 20

(5) Orlando Magic at (4) Cleveland Cavaliers - 1 p.m. (ESPN)

(6) Phoenix Suns at (3) Minnesota Timberwolves - 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

(7) Philadelphia 76ers at (2) New York Knicks - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

(7) Los Angeles Lakers at (2) Denver Nuggets - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 21

TBD at (1) Boston Celtics - 1 p.m. (ABC)

(5) Dallas Mavericks at (4) LA Clippers - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

(6) Indiana Pacers at (3) Milwaukee Bucks - 7 p.m. (TNT)

TBD at (1) Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, April 22

(5) Orlando Magic at (4) Cleveland Cavaliers - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

(7) Philadelphia 76ers at (2) New York Knicks - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

(7) Los Angeles Lakers at (2) Denver Nuggets - 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, April 23

(6) Phoenix Suns at (3) Minnesota Timberwolves - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

(6) Indiana Pacers at (3) Milwaukee Bucks - 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

(5) Dallas Mavericks at (4) LA Clippers - 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, April 24

TBD at (1) Boston Celtics - 7 p.m. (TNT)

TBD at (1) Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, April 25

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers at (5) Orlando Magic - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

(2) New York Knicks at (7) Philadelphia 76ers - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

(2) Denver Nuggets at (7) Los Angeles Lakers - 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, April 26

(3) Milwaukee Bucks at (6) Indiana Pacers - 5:30 p.m (ESPN)

(4) LA Clippers at (5) Dallas Mavericks - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves at (6) Phoenix Suns - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 27

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers at (5) Orlando Magic - 1 p.m. (TNT)

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder at TBD - 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

(1) Boston Celtics at TBD - 6 p.m. (TNT)

(2) Denver Nuggets at (7) Los Angeles Lakers - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

