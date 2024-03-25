How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Among the NBA's action-packed 11-game slate tonight is the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game. The results of this game may not be important to the Celtics, who, at this point of the season, are sure to finish the season as the best team in the league and will enter the playoffs with the number one seed.

However, tonight's results could help determine where the Atlanta Hawks land at the end of the season. The tenth-place Hawks could be the final Play-in team as their 31-39 record places them 5.5 games ahead of the 26-45 Brooklyn Nets.

At any time, the Nets could go on an unlikely winning streak while the Hawks trend in the opposite direction. Something that could push them out of a chance to compete for a playoff berth.

So far, the Hawks are not a team that the Celtics have had to worry about. Their respective positions in the standings are reflected by their season series record, which is at 2-0 with two more games left starting tonight.

In their first game back in November, Trae Young scored 33 points, while De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 and 23, respectively. However, it was not enough to overcome Jayson Tatum's 34 and Jaylen Brown's 21 points as the Celtics won 113-103.

Their next contest, which took place in February, resulted in another Celtics win. Six Hawks players scored in double figures, led by Saddiq Bey's 25. But Boston countered by having the same number of players score 10 or more points, led by Kristaps Porzingis with 31. That matchup was a little closer with a final score of 125-117, but it was still a Celtics victory.

When and where is the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks

Game Day: Monday, Mar. 25, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: State Farm Arena

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Ticket details: Hoops fans who want to attend the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena can check Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats or StubHub for ticket details.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks

There are several options to watch the third contest between these two Eastern Conference teams beyond attending the game live. Let's explore it here.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks channel list

The Celtics vs Hawks will be nationally televised through NBA TV as well as through NBC Sports Boston (away broadcast) and Bally Sports SE-ATL (home broadcast).

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks radio stations

This contest will also be aired via radio through SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub (away broadcast) and WZGC (home broadcast).

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks live streaming details

As a nationally televised game, the Celtics vs Hawks matchup could be blacked out in certain regions on NBA League Pass. This means that the game audio will be available live without video, which will become available several hours after the live broadcast has concluded.

Alternatively, fans who have a Fubo TV subscription can live stream the game through their sub.