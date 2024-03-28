How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Thursday's Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game will see the two Eastern Conference teams square off in a pivotal showdown.

When and where is Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks?

Start Time: 3:30 PM Pacific (7:30 PM Eastern)

Game Arena: State Farm Arena

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Ticket Details: Resale tickets for the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game can be purchased through Ticketmaster for the price range of $35 to $4,222.00.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game?

Thursday's clash between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will be available to fans in a variety of ways. From traditional cable TV broadcasts to radio coverage, fans all around the country will be able to tune in.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks TV channel list

Atlanta Hawks fans will be able to catch the game on the local Bally Sports Southeast channel via Cable TV providers. On the flip side, Boston Celtics fans will be able to watch the game on NBC Sports Boston via Cable TV providers in their respective areas.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks radio stations

Local fans in Atlanta who are unable to catch the game on TV will be able to take advantage of radio broadcasting via 92.9 "The Game". On the flip side, Celtics fans can tune in to Boston's local 98.5 The Sports Hub station for coverage.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks live streaming details

Fans of both teams will also be able to watch the games via live streaming services. These services will allow fans to watch games from anywhere they get an internet connection thanks to laptop and mobile device capabilities.

The game will stream on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV respectively. While all of these services are subscription-based, new users can sign up for promotional trial periods.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview

While the Boston Celtics sit atop the East with a 57-15 record, the Hawks are fighting for their place in the standings. Currently, the team sits in 10th place, 1.5 games behind the ninth-place Chicago Bulls.

With the postseason in sight, the Hawks are battling to improve their seeding for the play-in tournament. Looking at the standings, it's unlikely that the team will manage to pull themselves out of play-in contention and secure a direct entry into the playoffs.

Heading into Thursday's showdown with the Boston Celtics, the team is hoping to build on their three-game win streak that has seen them go 5-5 in their last 10. On the flip side, the Celtics have won nine of their last ten after falling to the Hawks on Monday.