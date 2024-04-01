How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Boston Celtics are concluding their six-game road trip by visiting the Charlotte Hornets' homecourt tonight. The Celtics are considered to be the best team in the NBA based on their 58-16 record, but they have been stunned by a few opponents who are way below them in the standings.

One team that has upset Boston this season is the Charlotte Hornets. These two teams have only played one game this season and surprisingly, Boston lost and their poor shooting from downtown was a major reason for the loss.

Jaylen Brown missed all five shots he took from downtown and Kristaps Porzingis made only one three-pointer out of eight attempts. Sam Hauser went 1-for-9 from beyond the arc and Jrue Holiday went 1-for-3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even Jayson Tatum's 45 points were not enough to salvage the game for the Celtics, who led the game in the first half. Tatum went 7-for-15 in his three-point attempts.

The only player to make more than one shot from beyond the arc was Payton Pritchard, who went 5-for-8 and scored 21 points from off the bench.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets' comeback, finishing the game with 36 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Gordon Hayward added 20 and Miles Bridges had a 14-point and 15-rebound double-double. The game went into overtime and the Hornets won 121-118.

When and where is the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets

Game Day: Monday, Apr. 1, 2024

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Spectrum Center

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Ticket details: If you are interested in attending the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets game, you can check Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats or StubHub for ticket details.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets

Aside from watching the game live at the Spectrum Center, there are several other options for fans who want to watch this intraconference matchup.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets channel list

While this Eastern Conference clash won't be nationally televised, it will be available on NBC Sports Boston (away broadcast) and on Bally Sports SE-CHA (home broadcast).

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets radio stations

If you are unable to watch the game on TV but still want to receive real-time updates, you can tune your radio to SiriusXM, 98.5 The Sports Hub (away broadcast) or WFNZ 92.7 FM (home broadcast).

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets live streaming details

Aside from watching it on local TV or listening to it on the radio, you can also live stream the Hornets defending homecourt against the Celtics through NBA League Pass or Fubo TV. However, both these services require a subscription before they can be used.