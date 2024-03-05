How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics clash is among the NBA's nine-game slate on Tuesday, March 5. These two teams have faced each other twice this season with only one more game to go in their season series. So far, the Cavs are yet to win against the best team in the Eastern Conference.

They faced each other twice in consecutive games on Dec. 12 and 13. In both games, the Celtics starting five all scored in double figures. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 25 each in the first clash while Tatum led the way with 27 points in their second matchup.

The Celtics are also coming off one of the most dominant wins for any team this season, beating the Golden State Warriors with a 52-point margin (140-88). They held Steph Curry to four points (2-for-13 FG%) while Brown ended up with 29. With their most recent win, the Celtics are now on an 11-game win streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 107-98 loss to the New York Knicks. The Cavs could not overcome All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell's absence despite the Knicks dealing with multiple injuries. Sam Merrill came off the bench for the Cavs to lead the team with 21 points in that contest.

Only one game is left between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics on the regular season schedule. Expect the Cavs to play hard to avoid getting swept in their season series.

When and where is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics?

Game Day: Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Rocket Mortgage Field House

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Ticket Details: Fans who want to attend the game live can check the websites of Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, Ticket Master or Stub Hub for more ticket information

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Fans who won't be able to attend the game can catch the action will still have other options. The game will be broadcast on TV and also on different streaming services.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics TV channel list

The clash between the Celtics and the Cavs will be broadcast nationally through TNT to reach a wider audience. Additionally, NBC Sports Boston will also air the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics radio stations

Fans who cannot watch the game live on their TV can listen in on the action. The game will be broadcast on SiriusXM, WTAM/WMMS/La Mega (home broadcast) and ROCK 92.9 (away broadcast).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics live streaming details

The Cavaliers vs. Celtics matchup will also be available through different streaming platforms for fans with subscriptions. NBA League Pass will allow fans to watch the game live or on demand. Meanwhile, Fubo TV will allow fans to live-stream the action.