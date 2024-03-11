How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Among the six games being played today in the NBA is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns. Since these teams play in opposite conferences, they will only play each other twice this season. Their game tonight will be their first for the 2023-24 season.

The Cavaliers are entering tonight's contest off a 120-101 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. With Donovan Mitchell out of action, Georges Niang stepped up on offense to lead the team with 20 points. Jarrett Allen (15), Darius Garland (14), Craig Porter Jr. (13) and Isaac Okoro (11) all scored in double figures as well.

However, their balanced offense was not enough to outpace the Nets led by Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges who scored 29 and 25 points respectively.

Meanwhile, the Suns are coming off a 117-107 loss to the best team in the NBA in terms of record, the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

In the game against Boston, Kevin Durant dropped 45 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Still, even his double-double wasn't enough to turn the tide against the Celtics whose superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 29 and 27 points respectively.

When and where is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns

Game Day: Monday, Mar. 11

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns game can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns

Fans who cannot attend the game can still catch the action as it will be aired on TV. Additionally, it will also be available on various streaming platforms. Here's a look at where these games will be broadcast.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns channel list

The game between the Cavs and the Suns will not be televised nationally. Instead, it will be available on Bally Sports Ohio (home broadcast) or Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports (away broadcast).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns radio stations

Another option for staying up to date with the action is by tuning your radio to SiriusXM, WTAM / WMMS / La Mega (home broadcast) or KMVP 98.7 / S:KSUN (away broadcast).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns live streaming details

This interconference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns will also be available on NBA League Pass to watch live or on demand. Another option is to live stream the game through Fubo TV, but both require a subscription.