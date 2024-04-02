How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

A highly anticipated Western Conference matchup is on Tuesday, Apr. 2. The tenth-place Golden State Warriors will host the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks in a pivotal matchup. Golden State will look to clinch their spot in the postseason, while the Mavericks will want to maintain their spot.

With just 1.5 games separating the fifth-place Mavericks from seventh-place, and a play-in tournament spot, the stakes will be at an all-time high. In addition, the Mavericks will look to extend a seven-game win streak, whereas Golden State will want to extend a four-game win streak.

As we approach the postseason, the stakes couldn't be higher for both teams given there are just a few games remaining in the regular season. The meeting between the two teams will not only see the two teams square off tonight, they will also run things back on Friday, Apr. 5.

When and where is the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2024

Start Time: 6:00 p.m. Pacific, 10:00 p.m. Eastern

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket details: Fans can buy the tickets to the game on various ticketing outlets such as Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, GameTime, VividSeats or StubHub.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Fans eager to watch Tuesday's Dallas vs. Golden State Game can watch it in a variety of ways.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors channel listing

While many games throughout the season are available in local markets only, Tuesday's game will be nationally televised. TNT will be handling broadcast duties for the game, while NBC Sports Bay Area will air the game for home fans.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors radio stations

Fans unable to tune-in to watch the game live can listen via radio broadcasts. Golden State's radio network will air the game on 95.7 The Game, while 103.3 ESPN Dallas will also air the game for Mavericks fans.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors live streaming details

The Dallas vs. Golden State will also be available to viewers on a variety of streaming services. While these all require subscriptions, free trial offers are available for new subscribers.

The game will be available for streaming on Fubo TV, YouTube TV and NBA League Pass.