How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat matchup is among the seven games scheduled to take place tonight (Mar. 7) in the NBA. Since they are playing in opposite conferences, tonight's clash will only be the first of two contests between these two teams this season.

The Miami Heat have won eight of their last ten matchups and have improved their position in the standings to sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-26 record. They are yet to lose in March as they beat the Utah Jazz on Saturday and then the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

In the game against the Jazz, Jimmy Butler led the team with 37 points on 12-for-19 shooting. He followed that big game up with another fantastic performance against the Pistons, scoring 26 points and dished eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been struggling recently, going 5-5 in their last ten games, including losing the last three games. They are yet to secure a win in March as they lost 138-110 against the Boston Celtics on Friday, 120-116 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and 137-120 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

In these last three games, the Mavs were the lowest-ranked team on defense, with a defensive rating of 132.1.

When and where is the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Game Day: Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket Details: Hoops fans interested in attending the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat game can check various websites, including Ticket Master, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, StubHub or the NBA's official website for more info on tickets.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

You can watch the game on TV or through various streaming platforms. Let's look at the channels and streaming services you can use.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat channel list

The Mavericks vs Heat game will be available to a wide audience since it will be nationally televised via TNT. Additionally, it will also be available on Bally Sports SW-DAL.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat radio stations

If you cannot watch the game on TV, there is also the option to listen in on the action by tuning in to SiriusXM, 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM (home broadcast) and WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 170 (away broadcast).

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat live streaming details

Fans who have an active NBA League Pass subscription will also have access to the game to stream at their own convenience. Alternatively, Fubo TV subscribers will be able to live stream the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat game.