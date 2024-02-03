How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday night (Feb. 3) will see both teams look to improve their standings. The cross-conference matchup will see the Mavericks look to close the gap on the seventh-place New Orleans Pelicans, who sit 1.5 games ahead of them in the standings. On the flip side, the Bucks will look to snap a two-game skid.

Although they've lost two straight, the Bucks continue to hold onto a second-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Their 32-16 record sees them sitting just half a game ahead of the third-place New York Knicks, who have 32 wins.

In their recent meeting with the Denver Nuggets, the Milwaukee Bucks lost 113-107, with Giannis Antetokounmpo contributing 29 points. Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard also notably combined for 37, with Khris Middleton contributing another 14.

On the flip side, the Mavericks are eager to bounce back from a recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which saw them fall 121-87 without Luka Doncic. Despite that, Doncic isn't on the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday night, and is expected to play.

When and Where is Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game

Game Day: Saturday, Feb. 3

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) 8:30 p.m. (Eastern)

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, TX

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

The upcoming Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday night will be available to fans in a number of ways. In addition to the standard cable TV options, the game will feature on local radio, as well as subscription-based streaming services.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks TV channel list

The Mavericks vs. Bucks game won't air on national. However, it will be available on a number of local channels. Bally Sports Southwest will air the game for Mavericks fans, while Bally Sports Wisconsin will air the game for Milwaukee fans.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks radio station

The game will also be broadcast over the radio. It will air on Bucks - 1670AM The Zone, as well as 97.1 FM The Freak; 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish).

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks live streaming details

As referenced previously, in addition to the game airing regionally on local TV, it will also be broadcast on subscription-based streaming services. These include NBA League Pass, YouTube TV, and FUBO TV. While these services require subscriptions, free-trial offers are available on the respective websites.

