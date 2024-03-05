How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns matchup is among the nine games scheduled to take place in the NBA tonight (Mar. 5). Their upcoming clash will only be the second of their three games scheduled to take place this season with the defending champs coming away with the win during their first matchup.

The first time these two teams faced each other was back on Dec. 1 with the Suns defending homecourt. Nikola Jokic was up to his usual tricks in that game, dropping a double-double consisting of 21 points and 16 assists while shooting 9-for-18 from the field on the way to a 119-111 victory.

The Nuggets are also in the midst of a winning streak, having won their last six games. They are in a very tight race for the top spot in the Western Conference as they are tied with the OKC Thunder for second place and are only half a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first seed.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have dropped to the sixth spot in the conference after dropping their last two games. Their current record of 35-26 means they are still in jeopardy of falling into a Play-in spot as both the Sacramento Kings (34-26) and the Dallas Mavericks (34-27) are threatening to overtake them for the last guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

The Suns will be undermanned against the Nuggets as Devin Booker, Josh Okogie and Nassir Little are all out of action while Jusuf Nurkic is questionable. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are mostly healthy except for Vlatko Cancar who is yet to suit up this season.

When and where is the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Ball Arena

Location: Denver, Colorado

Ticket Details: Fans who are interested in attending the Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns clash can check Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, Stub Hub or Ticket Master for ticket details.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Fans who are unable to attend this Western Conference clash will have a plethora of other options for catching the action. The game will be available on TV and through various streaming platforms.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns TV channel list

The battle between the Nuggets and the Suns will be nationally televised through TNT which means more people will be able to access the game. However, there will be no local broadcasts available for the game.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns radio stations

If you are unable to attend the game live or catch it on TV, you can still listen in on the action by tuning your radio to SiriusXM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (home broadcast) or KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN (away broadcast).

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns live streaming details

Aside from being available on TV and on radio, the Nuggets vs Suns matchup will also be available through streaming platforms. Fans with a subscription to NBA League Pass can watch the game live or on demand. Fubo TV users can also catch the game through live streaming.