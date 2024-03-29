How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Among the NBA's action-packed 12-game slate is the Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets matchup. The results of this game will have no bearing for the Hornets in terms of the postseason push but this is a must-win game for the Warriors, who are fighting to remain within the Play-In tournament.

This will be the final game in the Warriors-Hornets season series and Golden State won the first one back on Feb. 23. The Warriors had homecourt advantage in that game and they took full advantage of it, winning the contest 97-84.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 15 points despite having an abysmal 5-for-14 shooting clip.

Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski scored in double figures as well, adding 14 and 13, respectively. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson came off the bench to add 13 and Gary Payton II scored 12.

The Warriors' scoring performance was able to weather the storm against the Hornets, who had a balanced offense, led by Miles Bridges, who scored 19. Brandon Miller and Nick Richards both scored 11 each, while Tre Mann, Grant Williams and Vasilije Micic all had 10.

Moreover, they are coming off a two-game winning streak and hence they must keep their momentum going if they want the chance to compete for a playoff berth after the regular season concludes.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets

Game Day: Friday, Mar. 29th, 2024

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Spectrum Center

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Ticket details: Fans who want to watch the Hornets defend homecourt against the Warriors can check Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub or SeatGeek for ticket info.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets

Aside from attending the game live, there are other options for fans who want to catch the action. Let's explore these options here.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets channel list

If you want to watch the game live on TV, you can tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area (away broadcast) or to Bally Sports SE-CHA (home broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets radio stations

Aside from watching it on TV, you can also stay updated on the game's action by turning your radio's dial to SiriusXM or to 95.7 The Game (away broadcast) or to WFNZ 92.7 FM (home broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets live streaming details

If you have an NBA League Pass subscription, you can live stream the Warriors vs Hornets game on any of your devices, such as a phone, computer or tablet.

Additionally, you'll be able to watch the game at your own convenience if you are unable to watch it live through League Pass.

Alternatively, you can use Fubo TV to stream the action live, provided that you have a subscription.