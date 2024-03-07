How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls interconference matchup is one of the five East vs. West games scheduled to take place in the NBA on Thursday. In total, there are seven games on the league's slate. Since these two teams play in different conferences, they only face each other two times during the regular season, and this will be the second battle between them.

Their first meeting took place on Jan. 12 at the United Center in Chicago. The Warriors successfully overcame the Bulls' homecourt advantage to win 140-131. Klay Thompson led the charge, scoring 30 points on 7-for-15 shooting from downtown while Steph Curry added 27. Jonathan Kuminga was also a huge part of that win, scoring 24 points on 4-for-4 shooting from downtown.

Fast forward to today, the Warriors have won four of their last five matchups and 14 of 18 overall. After their embarrassing 52-point loss (140-88) to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, they bounced back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 on Wednesday. The Warriors (33-28) are ninth in the Western Conference.

As for the Bulls (30-32), they are ninth in the East. They've won their last two outings and have gone 3-2 in their last five games. Both of their last two wins were close games as they won 113-109 against the Sacramento Kings and 119-117 over the Utah Jazz.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: Fans who want to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls matchup live at the Chase Center can check out SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster or StubHub on the internet.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Fans who cannot attend the game live will still be able to watch the game. There are options to catch the action on TV or various streaming platforms. Let's take a look at where the game will be broadcast.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls channel list

The game between the Warriors and the Bulls will not be nationally televised, but it will be available on local channels. NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago will be airing the game.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls radio stations

Another option for fans to stay updated with the action is by tuning their radios to SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game (home broadcast) or 670 The Score (away broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls live streaming details

NBA League Pass subscribers will be able to watch the Warriors play the Bulls live or on demand. Fubo TV subscribers will also be able to stream the game live. Fans who do not yet have a subscription to either of these services can avail of the free trial that they offer.

