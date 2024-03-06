How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Among the NBA's eight-game slate today is the Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks game. As these two teams play in opposite conferences, they play each other only twice this season. Their two will play each other for the second one.

The first time the Warriors battled the Bucks, Milwaukee came out on top 129-118. Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team with 33 points, while Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton contributed 27 and 24, respectively. In total, seven Bucks players scored in double figures.

Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski stepped up for the Warriors, dropping 23 as Steph Curry did not play in that game. Klay Thompson and Dario Saric were the only Warriors players to score in double figures.

The Warriors will face an uphill battle for their upcoming game. Despite rallying and winning seven of their last ten games, they are tenth in the West with a 32-28 record. They were blown out of the water in their last matchup, losing by 52 to the Boston Celtics (140-88).

Meanwhile, the Bucks have regained the second spot in the Eastern Conference. They are amid a six-game winning streak and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games.

The Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchup can be an interesting battle.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: Hoops fans near San Francisco can attend the game live. Or, they can check Ticket Master, Seat Geek, Stub Hub, Vivid Seats or the NBA's official website for tickets.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The game can be watched on TV or through various streaming platforms.

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks channel list

The Warriors vs. Bucks game is certainly interesting. It will be available to a wider audience by being nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be available on NBC Sports Bay Area (home broadcast) and Bally Sports WI (away broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks radio stations

Fans can also tune their radios to SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game (home broadcast) or 620AM/103.3 FM WTMJ (away broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks live streaming details

Fans with access to NBA League Pass can stream the Warriors vs. Bucks game at their convenience. They can also catch the action on Fubo TV, which allows subscribers to watch the game via live streaming.