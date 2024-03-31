How to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The last day of March features 10 games, including a clash between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs (18-56) are among the teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Warriors (39-34) are holding on to the final Play-in Tournament spot.

The two Western Conference teams have faced each other three times this season. Their upcoming matchup will be their last one for the 2023-24 season. Golden State holds the advantage, winning twice.

Their first matchup on Nov. 24, 2023, was a 118-112 victory for the Warriors. Despite coming off the bench, Devin Vassel scored a team-high 24 points, while starters Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson combined for 44, scoring 22 apiece. Meanwhile, Steph Curry led Golden State with 35 points.

In their next game, the Spurs exacted revenge, winning 126-113 despite Vassel and Wemby not playing. Keldon Johnson scored 22 off the bench while Malaki Branham and Jeremy Sochan scored 20 points each. Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga scored 27 and 26, respectively, for the Warriors.

Their third matchup belonged to the Warriors once again, displaying a total team effort with star Steph Curry not suiting up. Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 22 points, while Thompson added 21. Veteran point guard Chris Paul was also instrumental, scoring 19 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing eight assists.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs?

Game Day: Sunday, Mar. 31, 2024

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Frost Bank Center

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Ticket details: Hoops fans who are interested in purchasing tickets for the Spurs vs Warriors live can check Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster or SubHub for more details.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

Aside from watching the game live, there are several ways to catch live action from the game. From watching it on TV to streaming it live, here are those options:

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs channel list

The Warriors vs Spurs matchup will be nationally televised through NBA TV. Additionally, it will also be aired on NBC Sports Bay Area (away broadcast) and Bally Sports SW-SA (home broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs radio stations

If you want to tune in to the game through your radio, you can turn the dial to SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game (away broadcast) and WOAI/KXTN (home broadcast).

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming details

As the game is being nationally televised, it will be affected by the League Pass blackout in some regions. However, the game will still be available to watch through this service several hours after the broadcast concludes.

An alternate option for live streaming the game is through Fubo TV, which will require a subscription.