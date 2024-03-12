How to watch LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored - March 12, 2024

The LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be one of the seven NBA games tonight. It will be the fourth and final meeting between these sides.

On Sunday, the Clippers lost 124-117 against the Milwaukee Bucks and have fallen to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. James Harden finished with 13 points, five rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.

The Wolves are also coming off a 120-109 loss against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Anthony Edwards was the only All-Star available in their last game. He finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, which wasn't enough to give Minnesota the win.

However, their roster seems thin tonight against the Clippers. Edwards is questionable with ankle soreness. Rudy Gobert is also questionable with hamstring tightness. Karl-Anthony Towns continues to be out as he deals with a meniscus tear.

The Wolves are third in the Western Conference and are looking to improve on their record.

When and where is the LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

How to watch the LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The game between the Clippers and the Wolves will be part of the regional blackout for this season. This means streaming the game will only be available after the game but will still be aired on TV and radio.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves channel list

The game will be aired on TNT, which means fans will get to watch the game via cable. Fans located in the US and Canada will experience regional blackouts for certain games.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves radio stations

Radio stations will still be available for fans to listen to the game. SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC, S: KWKW, Wolves App and iHeart Radio are the stations fans can tune in to.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming details

Streaming the game within the US and Canada could be difficult as it's part of the regional blackout. However, with the help of a VPN, fans can access the NBA League Pass, FUBO TV and YouTube TV to watch the game online.