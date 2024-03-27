How to watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Among the NBA's busy 12-game slate on Wednesday night is the LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies. For the Grizzlies, whose record is 24-48, their season is pretty much done. However, this is an important game for the Lakers, who still have an opportunity to climb higher in the standings and be in a better position in the playoffs.

This will already be the third matchup between these two teams this season, with one more to go after. The Lakers and the Grizzlies are tied at 1-1 for their regular season series.

Their first game, which took place in November, was a complete domination for the LA Lakers. Seven players scored in double figures, led by D'Angelo Russell's 24 and Rui Hachimura's 23 coming off the bench. Aside from Hachimura, two others scored in double-digits for LA: Austin Reaves with 16 and Jaxson Hayes with 11.

As for the Grizzlies, only Desmond Bane broke past the 10-point threshold, dropping 15 in that game. Four bench players scored in double figures, led by Santi Aldama's 24. The other three were David Roddy (17), Xavier Tillman Sr. (15) and Ziaire Williams (10). However, they still lost 134-107.

The Grizzlies did get a measure of revenge in their following game, which was on Jan. 5. Jaren Jackson Jr. came away with 31 points, while Marcus Smart (29), Desmond Bane (24) and Ja Morant (21) all scored over 20.

LeBron James (32) and Anthony Davis (31) combined for 63 points, and Austin Reaves added 19 points to their total, but it would not be enough to overcome the Grizzlies' efficient shooting. They fell 127-113.

When and where is the LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game Arena: FedExForum

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Ticket details: Fans who want to watch the Grizzlies defend their homecourt can check for tickets over at Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats or Stubhub for ticket details.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Aside from attending the game, there are other options available for you if you want to catch the action. Let's explore what these options are.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies channel list

The Lakers vs Grizzlies clash will be aired on Spectrum Sportsnet (away broadcast) and on Bally Sports SE-MEM (home broadcast).

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies radio stations

Even if you aren't able to attend the game or watch it on TV, you can still catch up on the action by tuning in to your radio. The game will be broadcast on SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW (away broadcast) and ESPN 92.9 FM / 680AM (home broadcast).

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live streaming details

If you have an NBA League Pass subscription, you can catch the game live when it tips off or at your own convenience later on. Alternatively, you can livestream it through Fubo TV.