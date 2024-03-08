How to watch LA Lakers Vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

One of the eight games scheduled to take place in the NBA today is the LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. It is the first of two games that the teams will play against each other this season. The last time that they faced each other was last season on Feb. 2023.

The LA Lakers are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are coming off a defeat against their fellow Pacific Division team, the Sacramento Kings. In that game, the Lakers' defense struggled to contain De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox scored 44 points, while Sabonis had a triple-double (16 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists.

LeBron James scored 31 points, and Rui Hachimura added 29, but their big scoring performance would not be enough to compensate for their lackluster rebounding, resulting in a 130-120 defeat. They remain the 10th team in the West with a record of 34-30.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks lost their first game post-All-Star break to the Golden State Warriors. Prior to their 125-90 loss to Golden State, they were 6-0 following the break. The Bucks' defense could not find a way to slow Steph Curry down as he torched them for 29 points on 6-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc. They are now 41-22 and are second in the west.

The duos of LeBron James-Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo are on their respective team's injury reports as questionable or probable. However, there is a chance that all of them see action tonight.

When and where is the LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Game Day: Friday, Mar. 8, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: Fans who are looking for tickets can check Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats or Stubhub for more ticket details.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The exciting LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup will be broadcast through several channels and will be available through streaming services. As such, fans who want to catch the game will have several options.

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks channel list

Fans who want to watch the game on TV will be able to do so through ESPN, as it will be nationally televised. Additionally, it will be aired on Spectrum SportsNet (home broadcast) and WMLW The M (away broadcast).

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks radio stations

Hoops fans who want to stay updated with the game but can't watch on TV can tune their radios to SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW (home broadcast) or 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ (away broadcast).

LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks live streaming details

Since the game between the Lakers and the Bucks is nationally televised, it will not be immediately available to watch on NBA League Pass. Fans with a subscription to this service will still be able to tune in to the game live, but they will only hear the audio. The matchup will become available to watch on League Pass several hours after it has concluded.

An alternate option for streaming the game live is through FuboTV, but this service also requires a subscription.